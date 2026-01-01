Menu
Melville Cooper
Melville Cooper
Melville Cooper
Melville Cooper
Melville Cooper
Date of Birth
15 October 1896
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
13 March 1973
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Thriller hero
Popular Films
8.2
Rebecca
(1940)
Tickets
8.0
The Adventures of Robin Hood
(1938)
7.8
The Lady Eve
(1941)
Filmography
7.4
Father of the Bride
Father of the Bride
Romantic, Comedy
1950, USA
5.8
Love Happy
Love Happy
Comedy
1949, USA
7.8
The Lady Eve
The Lady Eve
Romantic, Comedy
1941, USA
8.2
Rebecca
Rebecca
Romantic, Crime, Thriller, Drama
1940, USA
Tickets
8
The Adventures of Robin Hood
The Adventures Of Robin Hood
Adventure, Romantic, Action
1938, USA
