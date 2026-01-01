Menu
Melville Cooper

Date of Birth
15 October 1896
Age
76 years old
Zodiac sign
Libra
Date of death
13 March 1973
Occupation
Actor
Actor type
Romantic hero, Comedy actor, Thriller hero

Filmography

Genre
Year
Father of the Bride 7.4
Father of the Bride Father of the Bride
Romantic, Comedy 1950, USA
Love Happy 5.8
Love Happy Love Happy
Comedy 1949, USA
The Lady Eve 7.8
The Lady Eve The Lady Eve
Romantic, Comedy 1941, USA
Rebecca 8.2
Rebecca Rebecca
Romantic, Crime, Thriller, Drama 1940, USA
The Adventures of Robin Hood 8
The Adventures of Robin Hood The Adventures Of Robin Hood
Adventure, Romantic, Action 1938, USA
