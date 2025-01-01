Menu
Claire Foy
Awards
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2019
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2021
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Leading Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
