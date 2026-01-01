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Nick Copus Nick Copus
Kinoafisha Persons Nick Copus

Nick Copus

Nick Copus

Date of Birth
4 September 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Producer

Popular Films

Supernatural 8.5
Supernatural (2005)
Animal Kingdom 8.3
Animal Kingdom (2016)
Turn 7.9
Turn (2014)

Filmography

Cruel Intentions 5.7
Cruel Intentions
Drama 2024, USA
Percy Jackson and the Olympians 7.1
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Adventure, Fantasy 2023, USA
Beacon 23 5.7
Beacon 23
Sci-Fi, Thriller 2023, USA
Bel-Air 6.2
Bel-Air
Drama 2022, USA
Promised Land 6.5
Promised Land
Drama 2022, USA
The Right Stuff 6.7
The Right Stuff
Drama, History 2020, USA
Siren 7
Siren
Drama, Fantasy 2018, USA
Titans 7.5
Titans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi 2018, USA
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