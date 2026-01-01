Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Русский
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
About
Nick Copus
Nick Copus
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nick Copus
Nick Copus
Nick Copus
Date of Birth
4 September 1966
Age
59 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Occupation
Director, Producer
Popular Films
8.5
Supernatural
(2005)
8.3
Animal Kingdom
(2016)
7.9
Turn
(2014)
Filmography
5.7
Cruel Intentions
Drama
2024, USA
7.1
Percy Jackson and the Olympians
Adventure, Fantasy
2023, USA
5.7
Beacon 23
Sci-Fi, Thriller
2023, USA
6.2
Bel-Air
Drama
2022, USA
6.5
Promised Land
Drama
2022, USA
6.7
The Right Stuff
Drama, History
2020, USA
7
Siren
Drama, Fantasy
2018, USA
7.5
Titans
Drama, Action, Sci-Fi
2018, USA
Show more
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree