Secrets and Lies poster
7.5 IMDb Rating: 7.5
Kinoafisha TV Shows Secrets and Lies

Secrets and Lies (2015 - 2016)

Secrets and Lies 18+
Production year 2015
Country USA
Total seasons 2 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel ABC
Runtime 20 hours 0 minute

TV series description

In the detective series "Secrets and Lies," the central character is investigator Andrea Cornell. In each season, she takes on the investigation of a murder case. The first season revolves around the violent death of a four-year-old boy, whose body is discovered in the woods by a neighbor. The child's parents had recently divorced prior to his death. Cornell then begins investigating the murder of a woman, the wife of a young successful entrepreneur. It is her husband who becomes the prime suspect.
Barbie Kligman
Dan Fogler
Dan Fogler Dave Lindsey
Ryan Phillippe
Ryan Phillippe Ben Garner
Jordana Brewster
Jordana Brewster Kate
Juliette Lewis
Juliette Lewis Detective Andrea Cornell
KaDee Strickland Christy Garner
7.5 IMDb
Seasons
Secrets and Lies - Season 1 Season 1
2015, 10 episodes
 
Secrets and Lies - Season 2 Season 2
2016, 10 episodes
 
