In the detective series "Secrets and Lies," the central character is investigator Andrea Cornell. In each season, she takes on the investigation of a murder case. The first season revolves around the violent death of a four-year-old boy, whose body is discovered in the woods by a neighbor. The child's parents had recently divorced prior to his death. Cornell then begins investigating the murder of a woman, the wife of a young successful entrepreneur. It is her husband who becomes the prime suspect.

Expand