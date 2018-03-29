Menu
Ratings
7.0 IMDb Rating: 7
Siren

Siren (2018 - 2020)

Siren 18+
Production year 2018
Country USA
Total seasons 3 seasons
Episode duration 40 minutes
TV channel FreeForm
Runtime 24 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The fantastic series "Siren" tells the mysterious story of the small town of Bristol Bay, built right on the seaside. According to legend, in ancient times, beautiful and dangerous sea maidens - sirens - inhabited this place. One day, an unfamiliar girl with eyes as deep as the sea appears in the town. Meeting her brings irreversible consequences for the residents. Some are doomed to perish, while others delve into the secrets of the provincial town, which is not as peaceful as it seems at first.
Creator
Dean White
Eric Wald
Rena Owen Helen Hawkins
Alex Roe
Alex Roe Ben Pownall
Ian Verdun Xander McClure
Tiffany Lonsdale Tia
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.0
10 votes
7 IMDb
Seasons
Siren - Season 1 Season 1
2018, 10 episodes
 
Siren - Season 2 Season 2
2019, 16 episodes
 
Siren - Season 3 Season 3
2020, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
