The fantastic series "Siren" tells the mysterious story of the small town of Bristol Bay, built right on the seaside. According to legend, in ancient times, beautiful and dangerous sea maidens - sirens - inhabited this place. One day, an unfamiliar girl with eyes as deep as the sea appears in the town. Meeting her brings irreversible consequences for the residents. Some are doomed to perish, while others delve into the secrets of the provincial town, which is not as peaceful as it seems at first.

