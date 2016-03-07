The series "Damien" is a horror-thriller about the fate of a young boy who is destined, against his own will, to become the new Antichrist. Damien tragically loses his parents at a very young age. He swears to himself that he will find the culprit of their death and seek revenge. But soon, the hero realizes that the only culprit in this terrible tragedy is himself. And there are also forces of evil that are trying to lure the boy to their side by any means necessary and make him a harbinger of the apocalypse. It seems he will have to come to terms with the will of the devil.

