Damien (2016 - 2016)

Damien 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel A&E
Runtime 10 hours 0 minute

TV series description

The series "Damien" is a horror-thriller about the fate of a young boy who is destined, against his own will, to become the new Antichrist. Damien tragically loses his parents at a very young age. He swears to himself that he will find the culprit of their death and seek revenge. But soon, the hero realizes that the only culprit in this terrible tragedy is himself. And there are also forces of evil that are trying to lure the boy to their side by any means necessary and make him a harbinger of the apocalypse. It seems he will have to come to terms with the will of the devil.
Cast
Barbara Hershey
Omid Abtahi
Megalyn Echikunwoke
Bradley James
David Meunier
Robin Weigert
Series rating

0.0
6.8 IMDb
Seasons
Damien - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 10 episodes
 
