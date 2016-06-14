Menu
8.3 IMDb Rating: 8.2
Kinoafisha TV Shows Animal Kingdom

Animal Kingdom (2016 - …)

Animal Kingdom 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 6 seasons
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel TNT
Runtime 75 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"Animal Kingdom" is a television adaptation of the cult Australian film. The story takes place in the province of Southern California. A city boy named Joshua Cody moves here, recently celebrating his 17th birthday. After losing his mother, the teenager falls under the care of his grandmother Smurf, who leads a criminal clan. Here, he meets his relatives: the patriarch's adopted son Baz and the mentally unstable Pope. Gradually, without even wanting it, Joshua becomes a part of the family business.
По волчьим законам - trailer пятого сезона
Animal Kingdom  trailer пятого сезона
Ellen Barkin
Ellen Barkin Janine "Smurf" Cody
Scott Speedman
Scott Speedman Barry "Baz" Blackwell
Shawn Hatosy
Shawn Hatosy Andrew "Pope" Cody
Daniella Alonso
Daniella Alonso Catherine Blackwell
Carolina Guerra
Carolina Guerra Lucy
Molly Gordon
Molly Gordon Nicky Belmont
Series rating

8.3
8.2 IMDb
Seasons
Animal Kingdom - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 10 episodes
 
Animal Kingdom - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 13 episodes
 
Animal Kingdom - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 13 episodes
 
Animal Kingdom - Season 4 Season 4
2019, 13 episodes
 
Animal Kingdom - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 13 episodes
 
Animal Kingdom - Season 6 Season 6
2022, 13 episodes
 
