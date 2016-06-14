"Animal Kingdom" is a television adaptation of the cult Australian film. The story takes place in the province of Southern California. A city boy named Joshua Cody moves here, recently celebrating his 17th birthday. After losing his mother, the teenager falls under the care of his grandmother Smurf, who leads a criminal clan. Here, he meets his relatives: the patriarch's adopted son Baz and the mentally unstable Pope. Gradually, without even wanting it, Joshua becomes a part of the family business.

