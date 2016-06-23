Teresa Mendoza is the main character of the TV series "Queen of the South." She is forced to leave her homeland in Mexico and seek refuge in Texas with her son, fearing the revenge of a notorious and influential drug lord who killed her lover. However, starting a new life from scratch proves to be difficult for Teresa. Drug queenpin Camila, recognizing Teresa's intelligence and resourcefulness, intends to use the young woman to seek revenge against her husband, Don Epifanio. Soon, Teresa realizes that she doesn't want to be a pawn in someone else's game and begins to build her own drug empire.

