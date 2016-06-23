Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Queen of the South poster
Queen of the South poster
Queen of the South poster
Queen of the South poster
Queen of the South poster
Queen of the South poster
Queen of the South poster
Queen of the South poster
Ratings
few votes IMDb Rating: 8
Rate
8 posters
Kinoafisha TV Shows Queen of the South

Queen of the South (2016 - …)

Queen of the South 18+
Production year 2016
Country USA
Total seasons 5 seasons
Episode duration 41 minutes
TV channel USA Network
Runtime 42 hours 22 minutes

TV series description

Teresa Mendoza is the main character of the TV series "Queen of the South." She is forced to leave her homeland in Mexico and seek refuge in Texas with her son, fearing the revenge of a notorious and influential drug lord who killed her lover. However, starting a new life from scratch proves to be difficult for Teresa. Drug queenpin Camila, recognizing Teresa's intelligence and resourcefulness, intends to use the young woman to seek revenge against her husband, Don Epifanio. Soon, Teresa realizes that she doesn't want to be a pawn in someone else's game and begins to build her own drug empire.
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Cast Characters
Alice Braga
Alice Braga Teresa Mendoza
David Andrews
David Andrews Judge Cecil Lafayette
Joaquim de Almeida
Joaquim de Almeida Don Epifanio Vargas
Yancey Arias
Yancey Arias Alberto Cortez
Peter Gadiot
Peter Gadiot James Valdez
Hemky Madera
Hemky Madera Pote Galvez
Cast and Crew
TV series in Collections
Mafia Series: A Top List Mafia Series: A Top List

Series rating

0.0
Rate 0 vote
8 IMDb
Write review
Seasons
Queen of the South - Season 1 Season 1
2016, 13 episodes
 
Queen of the South - Season 2 Season 2
2017, 13 episodes
 
Queen of the South - Season 3 Season 3
2018, 13 episodes
 
Queen of the South - Season 4 Season 4
2019, 13 episodes
 
Queen of the South - Season 5 Season 5
2021, 10 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
No reviews
Write review
Listen to the
soundtrack Queen of the South
Stills
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more