Jesse Plemons
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jesse Plemons
Jesse Plemons
Awards and nominations of Jesse Plemons
Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2024
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2022
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
