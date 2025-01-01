Menu
Ed Begley Jr.
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ed Begley Jr.
Ed Begley Jr.
Awards and nominations of Ed Begley Jr.
Golden Globes, USA 1986
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2019
Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1986
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1985
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
