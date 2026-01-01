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Kinoafisha Persons Rita Moreno Awards

Awards and nominations of Rita Moreno

Rita Moreno
Awards and nominations of Rita Moreno
Academy Awards, USA 1962 Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1962 Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1983 Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977 Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978 Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977 Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983 Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982 Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979 Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975 Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1977 BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Life Achievement Award
Winner
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