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Rita Moreno
Awards
Awards and nominations of Rita Moreno
Rita Moreno
About
Filmography
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Rita Moreno
Academy Awards, USA 1962
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1962
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Lead Actress for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1983
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1975
Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actress in Variety or Music
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Life Achievement Award
Winner
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