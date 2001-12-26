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Nigel Hawthorne
Nigel Hawthorne
Kinoafisha
Persons
Nigel Hawthorne
Nigel Hawthorne
Nigel Hawthorne
Date of Birth
5 April 1929
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
26 December 2001
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor
,
Dramatic actor
,
Action hero
Popular Films
7.7
Tarzan
(1999)
7.6
Richard III
(1995)
7.2
Amistad
(1997)
Filmography
5.4
Call Me Claus
Call Me Claus
Comedy, Family
2001, USA
7.7
Tarzan
Tarzan
Animation
1999, USA
6
Madeline
Madeline
Comedy, Family
1998, France / USA
7.3
Amistad
Amistad
History, Mystery, Drama
1997, USA
7.6
Richard III
Richard III
War, Drama
1995, USA / Great Britain
7.2
The Madness of King George
The Madness of King George
Biography, Comedy, Drama
1994, Great Britain
7.1
Demolition Man
Demolition Man
Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Crime
1993, USA
6.4
The Black Cauldron
The Black Cauldron
Action, Adventure, Animation
1985, USA
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