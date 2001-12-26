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Nigel Hawthorne
Nigel Hawthorne Nigel Hawthorne
Kinoafisha Persons Nigel Hawthorne

Nigel Hawthorne

Nigel Hawthorne

Date of Birth
5 April 1929
Age
72 years old
Zodiac sign
Aries
Date of death
26 December 2001
Occupation
Actor, Producer
Actor type
Comedy actor, Dramatic actor, Action hero

Popular Films

Tarzan 7.7
Tarzan (1999)
Richard III 7.6
Richard III (1995)
Amistad 7.2
Amistad (1997)

Filmography

Call Me Claus 5.4
Call Me Claus Call Me Claus
Comedy, Family 2001, USA
Tarzan 7.7
Tarzan Tarzan
Animation 1999, USA
Madeline 6
Madeline Madeline
Comedy, Family 1998, France / USA
Amistad 7.3
Amistad Amistad
History, Mystery, Drama 1997, USA
Richard III 7.6
Richard III Richard III
War, Drama 1995, USA / Great Britain
The Madness of King George 7.2
The Madness of King George The Madness of King George
Biography, Comedy, Drama 1994, Great Britain
Demolition Man 7.1
Demolition Man Demolition Man
Action, Comedy, Sci-Fi, Crime 1993, USA
The Black Cauldron 6.4
The Black Cauldron The Black Cauldron
Action, Adventure, Animation 1985, USA
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