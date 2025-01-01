Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Nigel Hawthorne Awards

Awards and nominations of Nigel Hawthorne

Nigel Hawthorne
Academy Awards, USA 1995 Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1996 BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1988 BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1987 BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1983 BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1982 BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
