Nigel Hawthorne
Awards
Nigel Hawthorne
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Nigel Hawthorne
Academy Awards, USA 1995
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1988
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1983
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Light Entertainment Performance
Winner
