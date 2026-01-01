Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Marcel Carné
Awards
Awards and nominations of Marcel Carné
Marcel Carné
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Marcel Carné
Cannes Film Festival 1951
Grand Prize of the Festival
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1971
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1953
Silver Lion
Winner
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1946
Feature Films
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1938
Special Recommendation
Winner
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1965
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1954
Golden Lion
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1939
Best Foreign Film
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 1971
Golden Prize
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree