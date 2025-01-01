Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Jane Seymour
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jane Seymour
Jane Seymour
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jane Seymour
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best TV Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1995
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best TV Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1990
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree