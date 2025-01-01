Menu
Kevin Dillon
Awards and nominations of Kevin Dillon
Golden Globes, USA 2008 Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009 Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008 Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007 Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
