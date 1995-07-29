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Filmography
Leonid Bakshtayev
Leonid Bakshtayev
Kinoafisha
Persons
Leonid Bakshtayev
Leonid Bakshtayev
Leonid Bakshtayev
Date of Birth
10 May 1934
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
29 July 1995
Actor type
Dramatic actor
,
Romantic hero
,
The Adventurer
Popular Films
7.4
Eto mi, Gospodi...
(1990)
7.3
Aty-baty, shli soldaty...
(1976)
7.2
Bumbarash
(1971)
Filmography
6.8
Niagara Falls
Niagara Falls
Comedy, Drama
1991, Ukraine
7.4
Eto mi, Gospodi...
Eto mi, Gospodi...
War, Drama
1990, USSR
5.4
At Ghosts' Captive
At Ghosts' Captive
Drama
1984, USSR
6.6
Love Story
Love Story
Romantic, Drama
1981, USSR
6.8
Alye pogony
Alye pogony
Children's, Family, War
1980, USSR
5.2
The Orion Loop
Petlya Oriona
Sci-Fi
1980, USSR
Watch trailer
Den pervyy, den posledniy
Den pervyy, den posledniy
Romantic
1978, USSR
7.3
Aty-baty, shli soldaty...
Aty-baty, shli soldaty...
History, Drama, War
1976, USSR
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