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Leonid Bakshtayev
Leonid Bakshtayev Leonid Bakshtayev
Kinoafisha Persons Leonid Bakshtayev

Leonid Bakshtayev

Leonid Bakshtayev

Date of Birth
10 May 1934
Age
61 years old
Zodiac sign
Taurus
Date of death
29 July 1995
Actor type
Dramatic actor, Romantic hero, The Adventurer

Popular Films

Eto mi, Gospodi... 7.4
Eto mi, Gospodi... (1990)
Aty-baty, shli soldaty... 7.3
Aty-baty, shli soldaty... (1976)
Bumbarash 7.2
Bumbarash (1971)

Filmography

Niagara Falls 6.8
Niagara Falls Niagara Falls
Comedy, Drama 1991, Ukraine
Eto mi, Gospodi... 7.4
Eto mi, Gospodi... Eto mi, Gospodi...
War, Drama 1990, USSR
At Ghosts' Captive 5.4
At Ghosts' Captive At Ghosts' Captive
Drama 1984, USSR
Love Story 6.6
Love Story Love Story
Romantic, Drama 1981, USSR
Alye pogony 6.8
Alye pogony Alye pogony
Children's, Family, War 1980, USSR
The Orion Loop 5.2
The Orion Loop Petlya Oriona
Sci-Fi 1980, USSR
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Den pervyy, den posledniy
Den pervyy, den posledniy Den pervyy, den posledniy
Romantic 1978, USSR
Aty-baty, shli soldaty... 7.3
Aty-baty, shli soldaty... Aty-baty, shli soldaty...
History, Drama, War 1976, USSR
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