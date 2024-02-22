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About
Filmography
Lyudmila Alfimova
Lyudmila Alfimova
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Alfimova
Lyudmila Alfimova
Lyudmila Alfimova
Date of Birth
4 September 1935
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
22 February 2024
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress
,
Dramatic actress
,
Romantic actress
Popular Films
7.7
Wedding in Malinovka
(1967)
6.6
Love Story
(1981)
6.2
Young years
(1958)
Filmography
Genre
All
Adventure
Children's
Comedy
Drama
History
Musical
Romantic
Year
All
1990
1985
1981
1974
1967
1958
All
7
Films
7
Actress
7
6
Now the Son of Man glorified
Now the Son of Man glorified
Drama, History
1990, USSR
4.4
Grooms
Grooms
Romantic
1985, USSR
6.6
Love Story
Love Story
Romantic, Drama
1981, USSR
The Secret of Partisan Hut
The Secret of Partisan Hut
Children's, Adventure
1974, USSR
5.6
Proshchayte, faraony!
Proshchayte, faraony!
Comedy
1974, USSR
7.7
Wedding in Malinovka
Svadba v Malinovke
Comedy, Musical
1967, USSR
Watch trailer
6.3
Young years
Young years
Comedy, Musical
1958, USSR
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