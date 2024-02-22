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Lyudmila Alfimova
Lyudmila Alfimova Lyudmila Alfimova
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Alfimova

Lyudmila Alfimova

Lyudmila Alfimova

Date of Birth
4 September 1935
Age
88 years old
Zodiac sign
Virgo
Date of death
22 February 2024
Occupation
Actress
Actor type
Comedy actress, Dramatic actress, Romantic actress

Popular Films

Wedding in Malinovka 7.7
Wedding in Malinovka (1967)
Love Story 6.6
Love Story (1981)
Young years 6.2
Young years (1958)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Now the Son of Man glorified 6
Now the Son of Man glorified Now the Son of Man glorified
Drama, History 1990, USSR
Grooms 4.4
Grooms Grooms
Romantic 1985, USSR
Love Story 6.6
Love Story Love Story
Romantic, Drama 1981, USSR
The Secret of Partisan Hut
The Secret of Partisan Hut The Secret of Partisan Hut
Children's, Adventure 1974, USSR
Proshchayte, faraony! 5.6
Proshchayte, faraony! Proshchayte, faraony!
Comedy 1974, USSR
Wedding in Malinovka 7.7
Wedding in Malinovka Svadba v Malinovke
Comedy, Musical 1967, USSR
Watch trailer
Young years 6.3
Young years Young years
Comedy, Musical 1958, USSR
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