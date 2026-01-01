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Filmography
Lyudmila Sosyura
Lyudmila Sosyura
Kinoafisha
Persons
Lyudmila Sosyura
Lyudmila Sosyura
Lyudmila Sosyura
Date of Birth
29 June 1934
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress
,
Comedy actress
,
Action heroine
Popular Films
7.8
Maxim Perepelitsa
(1955)
6.2
Chyornaya kuritsa, ili Podzemnye zhiteli
(1980)
6.0
Soldier Girl
(1959)
Filmography
Genre
All
Action
Comedy
Drama
Family
Romantic
Year
All
1988
1985
1984
1982
1980
1978
1959
1958
1955
All
9
Films
9
Actress
9
4.9
Mercy and forgive
Mercy and forgive
Drama
1988, USSR
5.9
Parol znali dvoye
Parol znali dvoye
Action
1985, USSR
At Ghosts' Captive
At Ghosts' Captive
Drama
1984, USSR
3.6
Preodoleniye
Preodoleniye
Drama
1982, USSR
6.3
Chyornaya kuritsa, ili Podzemnye zhiteli
Chyornaya kuritsa, ili Podzemnye zhiteli
Family
1980, USSR
Den pervyy, den posledniy
Den pervyy, den posledniy
Romantic
1978, USSR
6
Soldier Girl
Soldier Girl
Drama
1959, USSR
5.6
The First Lad
The first guy
Comedy
1958, USSR
7.8
Maxim Perepelitsa
Maksim Perepelitsa
Comedy
1955, USSR
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