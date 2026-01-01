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Lyudmila Sosyura Lyudmila Sosyura
Kinoafisha Persons Lyudmila Sosyura

Lyudmila Sosyura

Lyudmila Sosyura

Date of Birth
29 June 1934
Age
91 years old
Zodiac sign
Cancer
Actor type
Dramatic actress, Comedy actress, Action heroine

Popular Films

Maxim Perepelitsa 7.8
Maxim Perepelitsa (1955)
Chyornaya kuritsa, ili Podzemnye zhiteli 6.2
Chyornaya kuritsa, ili Podzemnye zhiteli (1980)
Soldier Girl 6.0
Soldier Girl (1959)

Filmography

Genre
Year
Mercy and forgive 4.9
Mercy and forgive Mercy and forgive
Drama 1988, USSR
Parol znali dvoye 5.9
Parol znali dvoye Parol znali dvoye
Action 1985, USSR
At Ghosts' Captive
At Ghosts' Captive At Ghosts' Captive
Drama 1984, USSR
Preodoleniye 3.6
Preodoleniye Preodoleniye
Drama 1982, USSR
Chyornaya kuritsa, ili Podzemnye zhiteli 6.3
Chyornaya kuritsa, ili Podzemnye zhiteli Chyornaya kuritsa, ili Podzemnye zhiteli
Family 1980, USSR
Den pervyy, den posledniy
Den pervyy, den posledniy Den pervyy, den posledniy
Romantic 1978, USSR
Soldier Girl 6
Soldier Girl Soldier Girl
Drama 1959, USSR
The First Lad 5.6
The First Lad The first guy
Comedy 1958, USSR
Maxim Perepelitsa 7.8
Maxim Perepelitsa Maksim Perepelitsa
Comedy 1955, USSR
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