Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Shirley Knight
Awards
Awards and nominations of Shirley Knight
Shirley Knight
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Shirley Knight
Academy Awards, USA 1963
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1961
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1996
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1963
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1961
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1988
Outstanding Guest Performer in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2006
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1990
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1981
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 1967
Best Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1982
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree