Ian Holm
Awards
Awards and nominations of Ian Holm
Ian Holm
Awards and nominations of Ian Holm
Academy Awards, USA 1982
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1981
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Supporting Artist
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1996
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1989
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1985
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
