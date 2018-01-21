"The Resident" is a multi-series American show in the genre of medical drama. The plot revolves around a young resident doctor named Devon Pravesh. The main character stands out from his colleagues due to his extremely idealistic views on life and a responsible attitude towards his profession. Pravesh works under the direct supervision of the head of the surgery department, Randolph Bell. As the story unfolds, the aspiring doctor realizes that there are nuances in his work that cannot be simply ignored. Additionally, Pravesh undergoes a change in his worldview under the pressure of various circumstances.

