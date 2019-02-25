Menu
7.3 IMDb Rating: 7.1
Kinoafisha TV Shows The Enemy Within

The Enemy Within (2019 - 2019)

The Enemy Within 18+
Production year 2019
Country USA
Total seasons 1 season
Episode duration 60 minutes
TV channel NBC
Runtime 13 hours 0 minute

TV series description

"The Enemy Within" is a thriller that revolves around former counterintelligence agent Erica Shepard. Shepard, who once betrayed her country, is now one of the most hated people in America and is currently in prison. However, her knowledge becomes essential to the FBI in their fight against a new espionage threat that jeopardizes national security. Striking a deal with the federal authorities, Agent Shepard is granted her freedom, but in return, she must help capture the new traitors of the United States.
Creator
Ken Woodruff
Cast
Kelli Garner
Jennifer Carpenter
Morris Chestnut
Noah Mills
Robert Gossett
Cast and Crew

Series rating

7.3
Rate 11 votes
7.1 IMDb
Seasons
The Enemy Within - Season 1 Season 1
2019, 13 episodes
 
TV Series reviews
Stills
