Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Riz Ahmed Awards

Awards and nominations of Riz Ahmed

Riz Ahmed
Awards and nominations of Riz Ahmed
Academy Awards, USA 2022 Academy Awards, USA 2022
Best Live Action Short Film
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 2021 Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021 Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017 Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Winner
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2021 BAFTA Awards 2021
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
 Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
 Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Next Generation
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2015 Sundance Film Festival 2015
Short Film Grand Jury Prize
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2012 Berlin International Film Festival 2012
EFP Shooting Star
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Limited Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more