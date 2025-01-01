Menu
Vanessa Kirby
Academy Awards, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Supporting Actress
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2021
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2017
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2020
Best Actress
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2017
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
