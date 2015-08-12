Menu
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. - trailer in russian 1
Kinoafisha Trailers The Man from U.N.C.L.E.. Trailer in russian 1

The Man from U.N.C.L.E.. Trailer in russian 1

Publication date: 12 August 2015
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. – In the early 1960s, CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB operative Illya Kuryakin participate in a joint mission against a mysterious criminal organization, which is working to proliferate nuclear weapons.
7.5 The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
The Man from U.N.C.L.E. Comedy, Adventure, Action, 2015, USA
