Trailers
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.. Trailer in russian 1
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.. Trailer in russian 1
Publication date: 12 August 2015
The Man from U.N.C.L.E.
– In the early 1960s, CIA agent Napoleon Solo and KGB operative Illya Kuryakin participate in a joint mission against a mysterious criminal organization, which is working to proliferate nuclear weapons.
