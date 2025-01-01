Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Elizabeth Debicki Awards

Awards and nominations of Elizabeth Debicki

Elizabeth Debicki
Awards and nominations of Elizabeth Debicki
Cannes Film Festival 2018 Cannes Film Festival 2018
Female Revelation
Winner
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more