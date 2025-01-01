Menu
Elizabeth Debicki
Awards
Awards and nominations of Elizabeth Debicki
Elizabeth Debicki
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of Elizabeth Debicki
Cannes Film Festival 2018
Female Revelation
Winner
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role on Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Supporting Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
