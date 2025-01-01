Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Tom McCarthy Awards

Awards and nominations of Tom McCarthy

Tom McCarthy
Awards and nominations of Tom McCarthy
Academy Awards, USA 2016 Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2010 Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
 Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016 Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016 BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2015 Venice Film Festival 2015
Brian Award
Winner
Silver Mouse
Winner
Queer Lion
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2003 Sundance Film Festival 2003
Dramatic
Winner
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2015 Toronto International Film Festival 2015
People's Choice Award
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2008 Moscow International Film Festival 2008
Golden St. George
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more