Tom McCarthy
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tom McCarthy
Tom McCarthy
Awards
Awards and nominations of Tom McCarthy
Academy Awards, USA 2016
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Original Screenplay
Winner
Best Achievement in Directing
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2010
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Best Original Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2016
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2016
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
Venice Film Festival 2015
Brian Award
Winner
Silver Mouse
Winner
Queer Lion
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2003
Dramatic
Winner
Waldo Salt Screenwriting Award
Winner
Dramatic
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2015
People's Choice Award
Nominee
Moscow International Film Festival 2008
Golden St. George
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
