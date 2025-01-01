Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Barry Pepper
Awards
Awards and nominations of Barry Pepper
Barry Pepper
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Barry Pepper
Golden Globes, USA 2002
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or Movie
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2001
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree