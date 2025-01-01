Menu
Kristin Chenoweth
Awards and nominations of Kristin Chenoweth
Kristin Chenoweth
Awards and nominations of Kristin Chenoweth
Primetime Emmy Awards 2009
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Special Class Program
Nominee
Outstanding Special Class Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2011
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2010
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2008
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2007
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Best Musical Moment
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2006
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2005
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
