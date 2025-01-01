Menu
Derek Jacobi
Golden Globes, USA 1989 Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2001 Primetime Emmy Awards 2001
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1989 Primetime Emmy Awards 1989
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1982 Primetime Emmy Awards 1982
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1977 BAFTA Awards 1977
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2013 BAFTA Awards 2013
Leading Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1998 BAFTA Awards 1998
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1978 BAFTA Awards 1978
Best Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2002
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by the Cast of a Theatrical Motion Picture
Nominee
