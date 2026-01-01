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Louis Gossett Jr.
Awards
Awards and nominations of Louis Gossett Jr.
Louis Gossett Jr.
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Louis Gossett Jr.
Academy Awards, USA 1983
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1992
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1983
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1984
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1977
Outstanding Lead Actor for a Single Appearance in a Drama or Comedy Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1987
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1984
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1981
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1979
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1978
Outstanding Continuing or Single Performance by a Supporting Actor in Variety or Music
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1984
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
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