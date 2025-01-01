Menu
Kinoafisha Persons Anthony Minghella Awards

Anthony Minghella
Awards and nominations of Anthony Minghella
Academy Awards, USA 1997 Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Achievement in Directing
Winner
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2009 Academy Awards, USA 2009
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000 Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Adapted Screenplay
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2004 Golden Globes, USA 2004
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Director
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1997 Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Screenplay - Motion Picture
Nominee
 Best Director
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1997 BAFTA Awards 1997
Best Film
Winner
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Winner
David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1992 BAFTA Awards 1992
Best Screenplay (Original)
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2009 BAFTA Awards 2009
Best Film
Nominee
 Best British Short Film
Nominee
 Best British Short Film
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2004 BAFTA Awards 2004
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 Alexander Korda Award for Best British Film
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2000 BAFTA Awards 2000
Best Screenplay (Adapted)
Nominee
 David Lean Award for Direction
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2000 Berlin International Film Festival 2000
Golden Berlin Bear
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 1997 Berlin International Film Festival 1997
Best Film
Nominee
