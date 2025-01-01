Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr.
About
Filmography
Awards
Awards and nominations of Cuba Gooding Jr.
Academy Awards, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1997
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2008
Worst Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2004
Worst Actor
Nominee
Worst Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
