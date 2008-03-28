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Poster of Hero Wanted
5.8
Hero Wanted - Разыскивается герой
Kinoafisha Films Hero Wanted
5.8

Hero Wanted

, 2008
Hero Wanted
USA / Action, Drama / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Hero Wanted
5.8
Hero Wanted - Разыскивается герой
Hero Wanted  Разыскивается герой

Cast

Ray Liotta
Ray Liotta
Detective Terry Subcott
Norman Reedus
Norman Reedus
Swain
Kim Coates
Kim Coates
Skinner McGraw
Jean Smart
Jean Smart
Melanie McQueen
Christa Campbell
Kayla McQueen
Steven Kozlowski
Lynch McGraw
Paul Sampson
Ben Cross
Ben Cross
Todd Jensen
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Liam Case
Tommy Flanagan
Tommy Flanagan
Derek
Gary Cairns
Gill
Director Brian Smrz
Writer Chad Law, Evan Law
Composer Kenneth Burgomaster
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country USA
Runtime 1 hour 35 minutes
Production year 2008
World premiere 28 March 2008
Release date
10 July 2008 Russia Top Film Distribution
10 July 2008 Belarus
17 June 2009 Germany
11 December 2008 Greece
10 July 2008 Kazakhstan
2 July 2009 Portugal
28 March 2008 USA
10 July 2008 Ukraine
MPAA R
Budget $7,000,000
Worldwide Gross $676,860
Production Millennium Films, Millennium Films, Heroic Productions
Also known as
Hero Wanted, Anazitontas ton iroa, Bohater z wyboru, En busca de un héroe, Hero Wanted - Helden brauchen kein Gesetz, Herói, Herói Procura-se, Hős kerestetik, Julmia tekoja, Kahraman Aranıyor, Mi héroe, Rage - Gnadenlose Vergeltung, Truy Sát Người Hùng, Разыскивается герой, Търси се герой, ヒーロー・ウォンテッド, En Busca De Un Heroe, Hledá se hrdina

Film rating

5.8
Rate 10 votes
5.5 IMDb

Film Trailers

All trailers
Hero Wanted - Разыскивается герой
Hero Wanted Разыскивается герой
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel

Quotes

Marley Singer But you don't like me anymore?
Liam Case You know that I do. You're like a little sister to me, Marley.
Marley Singer [Her face falls] A sister?
Liam Case Yeah.
Marley Singer I don't think of you like a brother.
Liam Case You don't?
[Marley whimpers]
Liam Case Back up.
[Liam gets out of the car, stands and touches Marley's face]
Liam Case If you were older, you wouldn't think like that.
Marley Singer Yes, I would. I'm old enough to know what I think.
Liam Case Marley, you're a pretty little girl, and I'm sure all the boys are chasing you in school...
Marley Singer I don't like the boys at school.
Liam Case Listen, Marley, this really isn't the time for this.
Marley Singer Screw you, Liam.
[as she bikes away from him]
Liam Case Yep, that went well.
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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