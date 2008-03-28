Marley Singer But you don't like me anymore?

Liam Case You know that I do. You're like a little sister to me, Marley.

Marley Singer [Her face falls] A sister?

Liam Case Yeah.

Marley Singer I don't think of you like a brother.

Liam Case You don't?

[Marley whimpers]

Liam Case Back up.

[Liam gets out of the car, stands and touches Marley's face]

Liam Case If you were older, you wouldn't think like that.

Marley Singer Yes, I would. I'm old enough to know what I think.

Liam Case Marley, you're a pretty little girl, and I'm sure all the boys are chasing you in school...

Marley Singer I don't like the boys at school.

Liam Case Listen, Marley, this really isn't the time for this.

Marley Singer Screw you, Liam.

[as she bikes away from him]