Marley Singer
But you don't like me anymore?
Liam Case
You know that I do. You're like a little sister to me, Marley.
Marley Singer
[Her face falls]
A sister?
Liam Case
Yeah.
Marley Singer
I don't think of you like a brother.
Liam Case
You don't?
[Marley whimpers]
Liam Case
Back up.
[Liam gets out of the car, stands and touches Marley's face]
Liam Case
If you were older, you wouldn't think like that.
Marley Singer
Yes, I would. I'm old enough to know what I think.
Liam Case
Marley, you're a pretty little girl, and I'm sure all the boys are chasing you in school...
Marley Singer
I don't like the boys at school.
Liam Case
Listen, Marley, this really isn't the time for this.
Marley Singer
Screw you, Liam.
[as she bikes away from him]
Liam Case
Yep, that went well.