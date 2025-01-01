Menu
Joseph Fiennes
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joseph Fiennes
Joseph Fiennes
Awards
Awards and nominations of Joseph Fiennes
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
