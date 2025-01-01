Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Joseph Fiennes Awards

Awards and nominations of Joseph Fiennes

Joseph Fiennes
Awards and nominations of Joseph Fiennes
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1999 BAFTA Awards 1999
Best Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999 MTV Movie + TV Awards 1999
Best Kiss
Winner
Best Breakthrough Male Performance
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2019
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more