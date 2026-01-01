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Kinoafisha Persons Margot Robbie Awards

Awards and nominations of Margot Robbie

Margot Robbie
Awards and nominations of Margot Robbie
Academy Awards, USA 2024 Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2020 Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018 Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024 Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023 Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020 Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018 Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024 BAFTA Awards 2024
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
 Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020 BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
 Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019 BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018 BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015 BAFTA Awards 2015
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Fight
Nominee
 Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Kiss
Nominee
 Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
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