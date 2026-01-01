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Margot Robbie
Awards
Awards and nominations of Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie
About
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Awards
Awards and nominations of Margot Robbie
Academy Awards, USA 2024
Best Motion Picture of the Year
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2020
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2018
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2020
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2018
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Outstanding British Film of the Year
Nominee
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2020
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2019
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2018
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2015
EE Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best Fight
Nominee
Best Fight
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2016
Best Kiss
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Breakthrough Performance
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2020
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2018
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
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