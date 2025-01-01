Menu
Samantha Morton
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 2004
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 2000
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2008
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actress in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2007
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2024
Academy Fellowship
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010
Single Drama
Winner
Single Drama
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2020
Leading Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2008
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2007
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2004
Best Trans-Atlantic Breakthrough Performer
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2004
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
