Awards and nominations of Dylan McDermott

Dylan McDermott
Awards and nominations of Dylan McDermott
Golden Globes, USA 1999 Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001 Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000 Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020 Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999 Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
