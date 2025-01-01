Menu
Dylan McDermott
Awards
Awards and nominations of Dylan McDermott
Dylan McDermott
About
Filmography
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2000
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1999
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2001
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2000
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1999
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
