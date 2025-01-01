Menu
Awards
Awards and nominations of Frank Sinatra
Frank Sinatra
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 1971
Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1954
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1946
Honorary Award
Winner
Honorary Award
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1956
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Cecil B. DeMille Award
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1958
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1954
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1964
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1974
Outstanding Comedy-Variety, Variety or Music Special
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1970
Outstanding Variety or Musical Program - Variety and Popular Music
Nominee
Outstanding Variety or Musical Program - Variety and Popular Music
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1969
Outstanding Variety or Musical Program
Nominee
Outstanding Variety or Musical Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1956
Best Male Singer
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1957
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1956
Best Foreign Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1973
Life Achievement Award
Winner
