Kinoafisha Persons Bob Hoskins Awards

Awards and nominations of Bob Hoskins

Bob Hoskins
Academy Awards, USA 1987 Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1986 Cannes Film Festival 1986
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1987 Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006 Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989 Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1987 BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1984 BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982 BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979 BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2006 Razzie Awards 2006
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
