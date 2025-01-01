Menu
Bob Hoskins
Awards and nominations of Bob Hoskins
Bob Hoskins
Awards and nominations of Bob Hoskins
Academy Awards, USA 1987
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 1986
Best Actor
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1987
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2006
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1989
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1987
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1984
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1982
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Actor
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2006
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast
Nominee
