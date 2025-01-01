Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Hailee Steinfeld
Awards
Awards and nominations of Hailee Steinfeld
Hailee Steinfeld
Awards and nominations of Hailee Steinfeld
Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Breakout Star
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
