Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Hailee Steinfeld Awards

Awards and nominations of Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld
Awards and nominations of Hailee Steinfeld
Academy Awards, USA 2011 Academy Awards, USA 2011
Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2017 Golden Globes, USA 2017
Best Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2011 BAFTA Awards 2011
Best Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Performance in a Movie
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011 MTV Movie + TV Awards 2011
Best Breakout Star
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011 Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more