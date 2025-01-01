Menu
Faye Dunaway
Awards and nominations of Faye Dunaway
Faye Dunaway
Awards
Awards and nominations of Faye Dunaway
Academy Awards, USA 1977
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Winner
Academy Awards, USA 1975
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1968
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1999
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1985
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1977
Best Actress - Drama
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2001
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1994
Best Performance by an Actress in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1988
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1976
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1975
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1971
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1968
Best Actress - Drama
Nominee
Most Promising Newcomer - Female
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1994
Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1968
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
Most Promising Newcomer to Leading Film Roles
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1978
Best Actress
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1975
Best Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1994
Worst Supporting Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1982
Worst Actress
Winner
Razzie Awards 1998
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1997
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Worst Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1990
Worst Actress of the Decade
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1985
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1984
Worst Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 1981
Worst Actress
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a TV Movie or Miniseries
Nominee
