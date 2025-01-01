Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Kinoafisha
Persons
Chiwetel Ejiofor
Awards
Awards and nominations of Chiwetel Ejiofor
Awards and nominations of Chiwetel Ejiofor
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries or Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2010
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2007
Best Performance by an Actor in a Miniseries or a Motion Picture Made for Television
Nominee
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2020
Outstanding Narrator
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2014
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2014
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2006
Rising Star Award
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best Male Performance
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2019
Alfred P. Sloan Feature Film Prize
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
