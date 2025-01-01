Menu
Selena Gomez
Awards and nominations of Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez
Awards and nominations of Selena Gomez
Cannes Film Festival 2024
Best Actress
Winner
Best Actress
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2025
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture
Nominee
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes 2024
Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series, Musical or Comedy
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 2023
Best TV Actress - Comedy or Musical
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2024
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2023
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2022
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Comedy Series
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2025
Best Supporting Actress
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2014
Worst Actress
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2023
Best Music Documentary
Winner
Best Performance in a Show
Nominee
Best Kiss
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2022
Best Lifestyle Show
Winner
Best Team
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2021
Best New Unscripted Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2025
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2024
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2023
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
