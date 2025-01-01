Menu
Jared Leto
Awards
Awards and nominations of Jared Leto
Jared Leto
Awards and nominations of Jared Leto
Academy Awards, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2014
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 2021
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2023
Worst Actor
Winner
Razzie Awards 2022
Worst Supporting Actor
Winner
Worst Screen Ensemble
Nominee
Razzie Awards 2017
Worst Supporting Actor
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2014
Best On-Screen Transformation
Winner
Best On-Screen Duo
Nominee
MTV Movie + TV Awards 2017
Best Villain
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2014
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Winner
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Toronto International Film Festival 2012
Documentary
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2022
Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2021
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
