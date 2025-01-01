Menu
John Krasinski
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Krasinski
John Krasinski
About
Filmography
Articles
Photos
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Krasinski
Primetime Emmy Awards 2018
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2017
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2016
Outstanding Structured Reality Program
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 2013
Outstanding Special Class - Short-Format Nonfiction Programs
Nominee
Sundance Film Festival 2009
Dramatic
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2008
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2007
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Winner
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2019
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2013
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2012
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2011
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2010
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 2009
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series
Nominee
