John Hurt
Awards
Awards and nominations of John Hurt
John Hurt
About
Filmography
Awards
Academy Awards, USA 1981
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role
Nominee
Academy Awards, USA 1979
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role
Nominee
Golden Globes, USA 1979
Best Actor in a Supporting Role - Motion Picture
Winner
Golden Globes, USA 1981
Best Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 2012
Outstanding British Contribution to Cinema
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1981
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1979
Best Supporting Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1976
Best Actor
Winner
BAFTA Awards 2010
Best Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1991
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1980
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
BAFTA Awards 1972
Best Supporting Actor
Nominee
Berlin International Film Festival 2009
Special Teddy
Winner
