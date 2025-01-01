Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Persons Hector Elizondo Awards

Awards and nominations of Hector Elizondo

Hector Elizondo
Awards and nominations of Hector Elizondo
Golden Globes, USA 1991 Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997 Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998 Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996 Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995 Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992 Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995 Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
 Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more