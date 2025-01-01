Menu
Hector Elizondo
Awards
About
Filmography
Awards
Golden Globes, USA 1991
Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1997
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Winner
Primetime Emmy Awards 1998
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1996
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1995
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Primetime Emmy Awards 1992
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Special
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1998
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1997
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1996
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Screen Actors Guild Awards 1995
Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series
Nominee
