Menu
Kinoafisha
Moscow, RU
RUS
Russian
Search
Cancel
Log In
Registration
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Showtimes & Tickets
What to watch
TV Shows
Trailers
Reviews
Persons
Kinoafisha
Persons
Catherine Deneuve
Awards
Awards and nominations of Catherine Deneuve
Catherine Deneuve
About
Filmography
Articles
Awards
Awards and nominations of Catherine Deneuve
Academy Awards, USA 1993
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role
Nominee
Cannes Film Festival 2008
Special Award
Winner
Special Award
Winner
Cannes Film Festival 2005
Honorary Golden Palm
Winner
BAFTA Awards 1969
Best Actress
Nominee
Venice Film Festival 2022
Career Golden Lion
Winner
Venice Film Festival 1998
Best Actress
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 2012
Stanislavsky Prize
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 2002
Outstanding Artistic Achievement
Winner
Outstanding Artistic Achievement
Winner
Berlin International Film Festival 1998
Honorary Golden Berlin Bear
Winner
Moscow International Film Festival 1997
Honorary Prize
Winner
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used.
Read more
I agree